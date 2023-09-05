Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language
Russian peacekeepers are seen deployed at the Lachin corridor, the Armenian-populated breakaway Nagorno-Karabakh region’s only land link with Armenia, as Azerbaijani environmental activists protest what they claim is illegal mining, on December 26, 2022. (AFP)
Russian peacekeepers are seen deployed at the Lachin corridor, the Armenian-populated breakaway Nagorno-Karabakh region’s only land link with Armenia, as Azerbaijani environmental activists protest what they claim is illegal mining, on December 26, 2022. (AFP)

Kremlin rejects Armenian PM’s suggestion that Russia is quitting South Caucasus

Reuters
Published: Updated:
Enable Read mode
100% Font Size

The Kremlin on Tuesday rejected a suggestion by Armenia’s prime minister that Russia had failed to ensure Armenia’s security amid its standoff with neighboring Azerbaijan and was winding down its role in the wider region.

Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters that the Kremlin disagreed with Nikol Pashinyan’s remarks and that Russia planned to continue to play an important role in stabilizing the South Caucasus.

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Read more:

Karabakh separatist leader resigns amid growing blockade crisis

Advertisement

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Editor's Choice
Top Content Trending
Before you go
Tabreed COO explains geothermal energy Tabreed COO explains geothermal energy
Explore More
  • Enable Read mode
    100% Font Size