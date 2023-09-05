Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language
Director or Taiwan Seismology department at the Central Weather Bureau, Ku Kai-wen, points to Richter scale graphs after a strong earthquake hit southern Taiwan, Thursday, march 4, 2010, in Taipei, Taiwan. The powerful 6.4-magnitude earthquake rocked southern Taiwan on Thursday morning, causing widespread damage, and disrupting communications around the island.(AP Photo)
An expert points to a Richter scale graphs after a strong earthquake hit southern Taiwan. (File photo: AP)

Magnitude 5.5 earthquake rattles south Taiwan

Reuters
Published: Updated:
Enable Read mode
100% Font Size

A magnitude 5.5 earthquake struck a largely rural part of southern Taiwan on Tuesday, the island’s weather bureau said, with no immediate reports of damage.

The epicenter of the earthquake was Hsingang village in Chiayi county with a depth of 8.5 kilometers (5.3 miles), the weather bureau said.

For all the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

The quake was not felt in the capital Taipei.

Taiwan lies near the junction of two tectonic plates and is prone to earthquakes.

Read more:

Magnitude 5.5 earthquake strikes Colombia: GFZ

Advertisement
Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Editor's Choice
Top Content Trending
Before you go
Tabreed COO explains geothermal energy Tabreed COO explains geothermal energy
Explore More
  • Enable Read mode
    100% Font Size