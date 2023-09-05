North Korea will ‘pay price’ if it supplies Russia arms: White House

North Korea will face consequences if it provides Russia with weaponry to fight its war against Ukraine, a top White House official warned Tuesday.

“They will pay a price for this in the international community,” National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan told reporters.

