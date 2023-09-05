Russia says its forces downed Ukrainian drones targeting Moscow, Crimea

Russia on Tuesday said it downed Ukrainian drones over regions close to Moscow and over the Kremlin-controlled Crimean Peninsula.



As Moscow’s offensive in Ukraine drags on for a 19th month, Ukrainian attacks on Russian territory have now almost become a daily feature.



Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin said air defense systems had “destroyed drones which were trying to carry out an attack on Moscow.”



For all the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.



There had been “no casualties,” Sobyanin said on social media.



The defense ministry said one drone was flying over the Kaluga region, southwest of Moscow, while a second was destroyed northwest of the capital above the Moscow region’s Istrinsky district.



A third was also destroyed in the Tver region, northwest of Moscow.



Sobyanin said there had been damage in the area “as a result of falling debris” and emergency services were “working to eliminate the consequences.”



The drone intercepted in the Zavidovo area of the Tver region “was flying in the direction of Moscow,” he added, saying there were “no casualties or damage.”



Last week, Sobyanin acknowledged the capital faced “attempted terrorist attacks undertaken by Ukrainian authorities practically every day.”



The Russian defense ministry later said it had also downed a drone over Crimea, the Black Sea peninsula annexed from Ukraine in 2014.



“An unmanned aerial vehicle was destroyed over the territory of the Republic of Crimea by means of air defense on duty,” the ministry said on Telegram.



Ukraine has targeted Crimea throughout Russia’s offensive, launched in February last year.



Read more:

Cuba says human trafficking ring forcing citizens to fight in Russia’s war in Ukraine

Advertisement

Explainer: North Korean Kim Jon Un’s reported meeting with Vladimir Putin in Russia

Putin’s demands hinder Ukraine grain export deal amid global food supply concerns