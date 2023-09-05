Spanish women’s soccer team coach Jorge Vilda fired after non-consensual kiss uproar

Spain’s football federation (RFEF) has sacked Jorge Vilda, the coach of its World Cup-winning women’s team, as part of the fallout caused by the kiss on the lips on player Jenni Hermoso by its president, a source close to the matter said on Tuesday.



A new board formed after the suspension of RFEF President Luis Rubiales by FIFA over the allegedly non-consensual kiss during the World Cup victory celebration two weeks ago has terminated Vilda’s contract, the source said.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.



The scandal involving Rubiales has quickly spiraled into a national debate over women’s rights and sexist behavior.



Considered a close ally of Rubiales, Vilda had been under fire since last year after 15 players staged a mutiny calling for his resignation because of his inadequate coaching methods and calling for conditions to match those of the men’s squad.



Most of the players involved were cut out of the squad even as some demands were met.



Danae Boronat, a sports presenter who interviewed Spain’s leading female players for her book “Don’t Call Them Girls, Call Them Footballers”, said players accused Vilda of micromanaging, such as instructing senior players what to say in interviews.



Vilda and Luis de La Fuente, the men’s national team manager, applauded Rubiales when he refused to resign on Aug. 25 but later issued statements condemning his behavior.

Advertisement

Read more:

Spain beat England to win first Women’s World Cup

England reach first Women’s World Cup final after a 3-1 victory over Australia

EA Sports introduces hijab in FIFA 23 for Morocco’s Nouhaila Benzina