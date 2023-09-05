Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language
Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskiy visits a position of members of the Ukrainian Special Operation Forces, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, near the frontline town of Bakhmut, in Donetsk region, Ukraine July 29, 2023. Ukrainian Presidential Press Service/Handout via REUTERS ATTENTION EDITORS - THIS IMAGE HAS BEEN SUPPLIED BY A THIRD PARTY. IMAGE BLURRED AT SOURCE.
Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskyy visits a position of members of the Ukrainian Special Operation Forces, amid Russia’s attack on Ukraine, near the frontline town of Bakhmut, in Donetsk region, Ukraine, on July 29, 2023. (Reuters)
Russia Ukraine conflict

Zelenskyy visits troops near Bakhmut in eastern Ukraine

AFP, Kyiv
Published: Updated:
Enable Read mode
100% Font Size

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy visited troops leading a counteroffensive towards the eastern war-battered town of Bakhmut, Kyiv said Tuesday.

“As part of a working trip to Donetsk region, the President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelenskyy visited combat brigades conducting offensive operations in the Bakhmut region,” the presidency said.

It added that Zelenskyy had “listened to reports on the operational situation” on the eastern front.

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Bakhmut, an industrial town that was once home to some 70,000 people, was captured by Russian forces this summer after months of brutal fighting.

Ukrainian troops have been carrying out a grinding assault around the flanks of the town, now reduced to ruins.

Zelenskyy met with the commanders of the troops in that area and discussed “the problems and needs of the units” including “the provision of artillery shells, missiles for front-line air defense systems.”

On Monday, Zelenskyy said he had visited the Donetsk region, where Bakhmut is located, posting a video of himself on social media meeting commanders and soldiers in an unnamed location.

The visits came on the heels of Ukraine’s defense minister’s dismissal, and after Kyiv last week claimed some tactical successes.

Read more:

Advertisement

Russia says its forces downed Ukrainian drones targeting Moscow, Crimea

Russia thwarts attempt by Ukrainian sabotage group trying to cross border: Governor

Russia’s Shoigu says Ukraine’s counteroffensive is completely unsuccessful

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Editor's Choice
Top Content Trending
Before you go
Tabreed COO explains geothermal energy Tabreed COO explains geothermal energy
Explore More
  • Enable Read mode
    100% Font Size