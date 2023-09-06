EU slams ‘obstacles’ to movement of Niger envoy

The European Union on Wednesday blasted “obstacles” placed on the movements of its ambassador in coup-hit Niger.

“The European Union denounces and regrets the obstacles to freedom of movement to which the European Ambassador, posted in Niamey, was subjected on Tuesday 5 September on his way to the French Embassy,” the EU said in a statement.

“Under the 1961 Vienna Convention, the European Union Ambassador was duly accredited and must therefore be able to carry out his mission in full compliance with the said Convention.”

The statement gave no further details on the incident.

The EU has strongly condemned the July 26 coup that ousted Mohamed Bazoum, Niger’s democratically-elected president.

The 27-nation European bloc has suspended financial aid to the extremist-hit nation and is moving towards imposing sanctions on those behind the takeover.

Niger’s new military rulers have ordered the expulsion of EU nation France’s ambassador, as tensions have soared with the former colonial power.

