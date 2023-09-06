Theme
Wild fires engulf the fields near the settlement of Pournari, in the area of Magoula, some 25km southwest of the Greek capital Athens on July 18, 2023. Europe braced for new high temperatures on July 18, 2023, under a relentless heatwave and wildfires that have scorched swathes of the Northern Hemisphere, forcing the evacuation of 1,200 children close to a Greek seaside resort. (AFP)
Wildfires engulf the fields near the settlement of Pournari, in the area of Magoula, some 25 km southwest of the Greek capital Athens on July 18, 2023. (AFP)

EU monitor says 2023 likely to be hottest year in human history

2023 is likely to be the hottest year in human history, and global temperatures during the Northern Hemisphere summer were the warmest on record, the EU climate monitor said on Wednesday.

“Looking at the additional heat we have in the surface ocean, the probability is that 2023 will end up being the warmest year on record,” Samantha Burgess, deputy director of the Copernicus Climate Change Service, told AFP.

