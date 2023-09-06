EU monitor says 2023 likely to be hottest year in human history

2023 is likely to be the hottest year in human history, and global temperatures during the Northern Hemisphere summer were the warmest on record, the EU climate monitor said on Wednesday.



“Looking at the additional heat we have in the surface ocean, the probability is that 2023 will end up being the warmest year on record,” Samantha Burgess, deputy director of the Copernicus Climate Change Service, told AFP.



