Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language
24 year-old Ryuji Kimura, suspected of a smoke bomb attack on Japan's Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, is seen inside a police van as he is taken to prosecutors', at Wakayama-nishi police station in Wakayama, Japan April 17, 2023, in this photo released by Kyodo. (Reuters)
24 year-old Ryuji Kimura, suspected of a smoke bomb attack on Japan's Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, is seen inside a police van as he is taken to prosecutors', at Wakayama-nishi police station in Wakayama, Japan April 17, 2023, in this photo released by Kyodo. (Reuters)

Man charged for throwing explosive at Japan prime minister

AFP, Tokyo
Published: Updated:
Enable Read mode
100% Font Size

A man accused of throwing a pipe bomb at Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida in April has been charged with attempted murder, a court spokeswoman said Wednesday.

Ryuji Kimura, 24, is suspected of tossing the explosive device towards Kishida during a campaign event in western Japan.

Advertisement

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Kishida was unharmed after the attack, while Kimura was arrested at the scene.

The incident came less than a year after former leader Shinzo Abe was assassinated on the campaign trail.

A Wakayama district court spokeswoman told AFP Kimura “was indicted” on Wednesday.

Suspected gunpowder, as well as pipe-like objects and tools were found at Kimura’s home during a police search after the attack.

Kimura has remained silent since his arrest, according to public broadcaster NHK.

Kimura reportedly underwent psychiatric evaluation for about three months before being charged.

Kimura had previously filed a lawsuit against the government, complaining about the country’s minimum age for running in elections.

Read more:

China’s Fukushima-linked seafood ban is ‘totally unacceptable,’ Japan tells WTO

Japan space agency suspends launch attempt for rocket carrying moon lander

Japan scrambles jets to monitor Chinese bombers near Okinawa, drone near Taiwan

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Editor's Choice
Top Content Trending
Before you go
Tabreed COO explains geothermal energy Tabreed COO explains geothermal energy
Explore More
  • Enable Read mode
    100% Font Size