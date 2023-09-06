Theme
Flags of Russia, the US and Ukraine. (File photo)
Russia Ukraine conflict

Russia, on Blinken’s Kyiv visit, says US is ready to fund war to ‘the last Ukrainian’

Reuters
The Kremlin, asked about US Secretary of State Antony Blinken’s visit to Kyiv on Wednesday, said it was clear that Washington planned to keep funding Ukraine’s war effort “until the last Ukrainian.”

Blinken arrived in Kyiv on Wednesday in a gesture of support as Ukraine’s counteroffensive against Russian forces grinds into its fourth month with only small gains.

“We have heard repeated statements that they (the Americans) intend to continue to help Kyiv for as long as it takes,” Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters.

“In other words, they are going to continue to support Ukraine in a state of war and to wage this war to the last Ukrainian, sparing no money for this. That’s how we perceive it, we know it. It’s not going to affect the course of the special military operation.”

Russia acknowledges abandoning Robotyne after Ukraine forces claim recapture

Russia blames the US for blocking agricultural exports, impeding grain deal talks

Armenia to conduct joint military exercise with US next week

