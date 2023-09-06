Theme
Sergei Naryshkin, head of Russia’s foreign intelligence agency, attends a military parade on Victory Day, which marks the 76th anniversary of the victory over Nazi Germany in World War Two, in Red Square in central Moscow, Russia May 9, 2021. REUTERS/Evgenia Novozhenina
Sergei Naryshkin, head of Russia’s foreign intelligence agency. (File photo: Reuters)

Russia’s spy chief says contacts with CIA rare but regular

Reuters
Published: Updated:
The head of Russia’s SVR foreign intelligence service, Sergei Naryshkin, has said contacts between his agency and the United States’ Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) take place regularly, but at long intervals, the Russian state news agency RIA reported on Wednesday.

