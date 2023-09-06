Russia’s spy chief says contacts with CIA rare but regular
The head of Russia’s SVR foreign intelligence service, Sergei Naryshkin, has said contacts between his agency and the United States’ Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) take place regularly, but at long intervals, the Russian state news agency RIA reported on Wednesday.
