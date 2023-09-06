Three rescued after sharks attack inflatable yacht off Australia’s northeast coast
Three people on board an inflatable catamaran in the Coral Sea off the northeast coast of Australia have been rescued after the vessel was damaged from several shark attacks, the Australian Maritime Safety Authority (AMSA) said on Wednesday.
Photos and a video on the AMSA website showed a large part of the stern of the yacht torn away.
For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.
“The vessel departed from Vanuatu and was bound for Cairns (Australia) when contact was established. Both hulls of the vessel have been damaged following several shark attacks,” the AMSA said in a statement.
Rescue crews responded to an emergency positioning beacon registered to the Tion, a nine-meter inflatable catamaran on around-the-world expedition, early on Wednesday morning. The yacht was located about 835 kms (519 miles) southeast of Cairns in the Coral Sea.
AMSA requested the assistance of a Panama-flagged vehicle carrier, which successfully conducted the rescue.
The three passengers -- two Russian and one French citizen -- are due to arrive in Brisbane on Thursday, AMSA said.
The three men on board the boat were unharmed, said Anna Kosikhina, a spokesperson for the voyage, which she said was aimed at promoting Russia and Siberia and began two years ago.
“They were all intact. Nobody is hurt,” she said.
“The only thing is that the balloons of the inflatable catamaran were blown away.”
This was not the first accident on the voyage, Kosikhina said, with the steering device of a previous vessel failing during a previous leg from Chile to Easter Island.
The crew continued the expedition on an inflatable catamaran by the same manufacturer that had been stored on the island for several years.
Read more:
Surfer recovering after great white shark attack in Western Australia
Sydney beaches close after first fatal shark attack in 60 years
Australia deploys shark-scanning drones to combat series of deadly attacks
-
Surfer recovering after great white shark attack in Western AustraliaA surfer is recovering in hospital after being attacked by what is believed to be a great white shark at a popular surfing spot off Australia’s ... World News
-
Russian man killed in a shark attack in EgyptA Russian citizen was killed in a shark attack near a beach at the Egyptian Red Sea resort of Hurghada, Russia’s Consulate General in the city and two ... Middle East
-
Missing Australian man attacked by shark presumed deadA surfer missing since being attacked by a shark off the southern coast of Australia at the weekend is “presumed dead”, police said Monday, as a ... World News
-
Sydney beaches close after first fatal shark attack in 60 yearsSeveral beaches in Sydney, including the iconic Bondi and Bronte, were shut down on Thursday after a swimmer was killed in a shark attack, the first ... World News
-
Australia deploys shark-scanning drones to combat series of deadly attacksAustralia’s state of New South Wales will deploy drones on its beaches to help prevent shark attacks in the world’s largest surveillance program of ... World News
-
Shark attack in Australia leaves one surfer dead on Father’s DayA surfer was fatally bitten by a shark off Australia’s eastern coast Sunday as many locals went to beaches to celebrate Father’s Day.Fellow surfers, ... World News
-
Surfer killed in shark attack on Australia’s east coastA man has been killed in a suspected shark attack on Tuesday off a popular beach on the mid-north coast of Australia’s New South Wales (NSW) state, ... World News
-
Paddleboarder dies after shark attack off Pacific islandA 53-year-man has died of suspected shark bites while paddle boarding near a beach in Noumea, New Caledonia, prosecutors said Sunday, the latest in a ... World News
-
Search on for surfer after shark attack off Australian southwest coastA surfer is missing after being attacked by a shark off Australia’s southwest coast Friday, in an area notorious for great white encounters.The surfer ... Variety
-
Shark attack kills 20-year-old scuba diver in Australia’s Queensland coastA 20-year-old scuba diver died Saturday after being attacked by a shark off the coast of Australia’s Queensland state, authorities said.The man was ... Variety