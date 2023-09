Ukraine’s parliament approves Rustem Umerov as new defense minister

Ukraine’s parliament approved the appointment of former lawmaker Rustem Umerov as defense minister on Wednesday, in the biggest shake-up of the defense establishment since Russia’s invasion 18 months ago.



Umerov, 41, replaces Oleksii Reznikov, who had helped secure billions of dollars of Western military aid as defense minister but was dogged by media allegations of corruption at the ministry and dismissed by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Sunday.



Reznikov did not face corruption allegations himself, but says he is the victim of a smear campaign. His removal is not expected to affect Ukraine’s military strategy.



For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.



“Welcome aboard, Minister,” the defense ministry wrote on X after parliament voted overwhelmingly to back Umerov’s nomination.



Lawmakers had approved Reznikov’s removal on Monday, after he tendered his resignation following Zelenskyy’s decision to dismiss him.



When proposing Umerov, a Crimean Tatar, Zelenskyy said new approaches and other forms of interaction with the military and society were needed as Russia’s invasion entered its 19th month.



“To head the defense institution during the full-scale war with Russia is a big responsibility,” Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said. “We expect that the new minister will quickly step into his duties and continue reforms of the defense sector.”



Before his appointment, Umerov, who speaks English and Turkish, headed Ukraine’s main privatization agency - the State Property Fund - for about a year.



He was credited for overturning the institution and restarting the efforts to sell loss-making state-owned companies to private investors despite the war.



Read more:

Blinken visits Ukraine amid challenging counteroffensive against Russian forces

Advertisement

Russia, on Blinken’s Kyiv visit, says US is ready to fund war to ‘the last Ukrainian’

Russia accuses Ukraine of using Australian drones to attack its territory