A Delta Airlines are parked at gates at Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport in Washington, U.S., August 8, 2016. (File photo: Reuters)

Video: Barcelona-bound Delta flight forced to turn around after diarrhea incident

Al Arabiya English
Published:
A Delta Air Lines flight from Atlanta to Barcelona was forced to turn back after a passenger experienced diarrhea “all the way through the airplane.”

On Friday, the pilot onboard the Airbus told air traffic control that he would have to turn the plane around two hours after its departure, which had already been delayed by two hours before the incident on board.

“It’s just a biohazard issue. We had a passenger who had diarrhea all the way through the airplane, so they want us to come back to Atlanta,” the pilot is heard saying in a video widely circulating online.

A travel enthusiast shared the audio transmission between the pilots and air traffic control on X, formerly known as Twitter.

Other passengers on board the plane and their family members also shared their experiences onboard the aircraft.

“My partner was on the flight! It was pretty bad. It was dribbled down the aisle, smelled horrible. The vanilla scented disinfected used on it only made it smell like vanilla s***. After the plane landed, it was thoroughly cleaned.”

Delta told reporters that the plane had to return to Atlanta after a “medical issue” on board without disclosing the nature of the issue.

