WHO appoints Martin Taylor as new representative to China

The World Health Organization (WHO) said on Wednesday that it has appointed Martin Taylor as its new representative to China.

Taylor’s appointment will help strengthen WHO's cooperation with China, which “will have a vital influence on the health and well-being of 1.4 billion Chinese people and beyond” in the coming years, said Zsuzsanna Jakab, WHO’s Acting Regional Director for the Western Pacific.

Advertisement

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.



The World Health Organization had earlier this year criticized China’s “very narrow” definition of COVID-19 deaths, warning that official statistics were not showing the true impact of the outbreak.

Read more: China stats ‘under-represent’ true impact of COVID-19 outbreak: WHO