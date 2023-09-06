Theme
The World Health Organisation (WHO) logo is seen near its headquarters in Geneva, Switzerland, February 2, 2023. (Reuters)
WHO appoints Martin Taylor as new representative to China

Reuters, Berlin
The World Health Organization (WHO) said on Wednesday that it has appointed Martin Taylor as its new representative to China.

Taylor’s appointment will help strengthen WHO's cooperation with China, which “will have a vital influence on the health and well-being of 1.4 billion Chinese people and beyond” in the coming years, said Zsuzsanna Jakab, WHO’s Acting Regional Director for the Western Pacific.

The World Health Organization had earlier this year criticized China’s “very narrow” definition of COVID-19 deaths, warning that official statistics were not showing the true impact of the outbreak.

Read more: China stats ‘under-represent’ true impact of COVID-19 outbreak: WHO

