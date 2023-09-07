Armenia PM says Azerbaijan preparing ‘military provocation’

Armenia on Thursday accused Azerbaijan of preparing a military provocation against its forces by concentrating troops along the arch-foes’ shared border and near the breakaway Nagorno-Karabakh region.

The ex-Soviet republics have been locked in a decades-long conflict over the mostly Armenian-populated region of Nagorno-Karabakh inside Azerbaijan.

Advertisement

Tensions between Baku and Yerevan have escalated sharply in recent months, as both sides accuse the other of cross-border attacks.

“The military-political situation in our region has seriously worsened,” Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan told his cabinet meeting in Yerevan.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

He said Azerbaijan is “concentrating” troops on the border and also near the mountainous Karabakh region controlled by separatists.

“Azerbaijan is demonstrating its intention to undertake a fresh military provocation against Nagorno-Karabakh and Armenia,” Pashinyan said.

Azerbaijan denounced the claims as “yet another false political manipulation.”

“Armenia must abandon territorial claims to Azerbaijan, to end military-political provocations, and to stop creating obstacles to the peace process,” its foreign ministry said in a statement.

‘Strategic mistake’

Pashinyan’s claims came ahead of snap presidential elections in the separatist enclave on Saturday and days before joint drills between Armenian and US peacekeeping forces hosted by Yerevan.

The Kremlin on Thursday criticized the drills, saying they would harm stability in the volatile Caucasus region that Moscow sees as its backyard.

“Without a doubt, the conduct of these kinds of exercises do not help to stabilize the situation or strengthen the atmosphere of mutual trust in the region,” Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.

“Russia continues to fulfil its function as a guarantor of security,” he added.

Yerevan has accused Baku of blockading Nagorno-Karabakh since December, spurring a humanitarian crisis in Armenian-populated towns.

Pashinyan has criticized Moscow for failing to unblock the sole road linking Nagorno-Karabakh to Armenia, which is being patrolled by Russian peacekeepers.

They deployed in 2020 when Russia brokered a ceasefire ending a war between Armenia and Azerbaijan for control of the breakaway region.

Pashinyan recently said it was a “strategic mistake” for Yerevan -- a traditional Moscow ally -- to rely on Russia as its security guarantor.

Yerevan and Baku have fought two wars for control over the region, which is internationally recognized as part of Azerbaijan but largely populated by ethnic Armenians.

The two sides have been unable to reach a lasting peace settlement despite mediation efforts by the European Union, the United States and Russia.

Read more:

Armenian PM says depending solely on Russia for security was ‘strategic mistake’

Armenia to conduct joint military exercise with US next week

Kremlin rejects Armenian PM’s suggestion that Russia is quitting South Caucasus