Chinese delegation led by vice premier to visit North Korea

A Chinese Communist Party and government delegation headed by Vice Premier Liu Guozhong will visit North Korea to take part in the celebration of the country’s founding day later this week, state media KCNA reported on Thursday.

The visit comes at the invitation of the Central Committee of the ruling Workers’ Party of Korea (WPK) and the government of the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea (DPRK), the report said.

The WPK is the sole party in the reclusive country.

North Korea celebrates its founding day on Sept. 9 known as the Day of the Foundation of the Republic and this year will mark the 75th anniversary.

In July, a Chinese delegation led by Chinese Communist Party Politburo member Li Hongzhong visited Pyongyang and attended a military parade commemorating the 70th anniversary of the end of the Korean War -- the first visit by a Chinese delegation since the COVID-19 pandemic.

During the parade the Chinese official was seen in North Korean state media shoulder-to-shoulder with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un alongside Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu, who was also visiting the country.

