G20 to give African Union membership on par with EU

Group of 20 nations agreed to grant the African Union permanent membership status, according to people familiar with the matter, who said that leaders are expected to announce the decision during a summit in India this weekend.
The move would give the 55-member African Union, which is currently classified as an “invited international organization, the same status as the EU,” according to the people, who asked not to be identified. It’s part of a drive to provide African countries with a stronger voice on global issues such as climate change and emerging-market debt, particularly as emerging markets in the so-called Global South take on a more prominent role in world affairs.
For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is hosting the G 20 summit, has made it a priority to grant the African Union full membership. Giorgia Meloni of Italy was also among those advocating the AU’s G20 membership at the last Group of Seven meeting, which took place in Japan in mid-May.
In early May, during a visit to the African Union headquarters in Ethiopia, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz threw his weight behind calls for the bloc to become a permanent G20 member to give it more say in efforts to tackle global issues like climate change.
Scholz argued that Africa must play a greater international role to reflect its growing importance in an increasingly fractured and multipolar world order.
The European Union is keen to take some credit for the G20 step.
Leaders from the bloc plan to hold a high-level meeting with African leaders on the sidelines of the summit, which is being skipped by Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russian leader Vladimir Putin.
Dubbed a “mini-summit,” the Europe-Africa meeting will include a discussion of the consequences of Russia’s war against Ukraine on global food security — a situation that threatens to escalate after Putin refused to revive a UN-backed deal to allow grain shipments after talks on Monday with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan. Other topics include efforts to reform the global financial architecture, improving conditions for private investments and infrastructure projects in Africa, as well as the situation in the Sahel region, according to the people.
Read more:
Biden to focus on World Bank reform, new funding at G20 in New Delhi
Indian PM Modi calls for African Union to join G20
Explainer: What is the Global South and why is everyone talking about it?
-
Turkey agrees in principle to handle 1 mln tons of grain for Africa: RussiaRussia said on Wednesday that Turkey had agreed in principle to handle 1 million metric tons of grain that Russia plans to send to Africa at a ... World News
-
Russia blames the US for blocking agricultural exports, impeding grain deal talksRussia has blamed the United States for its “unwillingness” to discuss lifting the restrictions on its agricultural exports, adding that Moscow is ... World News
-
Turkey’s Erdogan says to discuss Black Sea grain deal with UN’s GuterresPresident Recep Tayyip Erdogan said Turkey is in close contact with the United Nations on reviving the Black Sea grain initiative and he will discuss ... Middle East
-
Kyiv expects no changes in grain export situation after Putin-Erdogan talks: SourceUkraine does not expect its grain export situation to change following talks on Monday between Russian President Vladimir Putin and Turkish President ... World News
-
China’s Xi, Russia’s Putin missing G20 summit not unusual: India’s FM JaishankarChina’s President Xi Jinping and Russia’s Vladimir Putin skipping this week’s G20 summit in New Delhi is not unusual and has nothing to do with India, ... World News
-
Biden to focus on World Bank reform, new funding at G20 in New DelhiUS President Joe Biden will focus on reforming the World Bank and urging other multilateral development banks to boost lending for climate change and ... World News
-
Russia to block G20 declaration if its views on Ukraine, other crises are ignored: FMRussia will block the final declaration of this month’s G20 summit unless it reflects Moscow’s position on Ukraine and other crises, leaving ... World News
-
China’s Xi to skip G20 summit in India, will send premier Li QiangChina will send Premier Li Qiang to the upcoming Group of 20 summit in India, signaling that President Xi Jinping will skip it and potentially ... World News