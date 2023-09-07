Hurricane Lee set to escalate into ‘major’ storm, forecasts say

Hurricane Lee has rapidly intensified, transitioning from a tropical storm to a full-scale hurricane on Wednesday, according to the National Hurricane Center (NHC), who have forecasted Lee to escalate into a “major hurricane” by Friday.

The intensifying Hurricane Lee is expected to approach the Lesser Antilles, the Virgin Islands, and Puerto Rico over the weekend, bringing with it life-threatening surf and rip conditions, the NHC said in an advisory.

Currently, there are no coastal watches or warnings in effect. However, the NHC advises that “interests in the northern Leeward Islands should monitor the progress of Lee.”

“The most probable scenario is that Lee will track far enough north to bring just a brush of gusty winds and showers to the northern Leeward Islands,” The Weather Channel said, adding that “we can’t fully rule out a more southern track that takes Lee closer or directly through the islands with more serious impacts.”

According to reports form CBS, while a long range forecast is uncertain, meteorologists will continue to monitor Lee’s developments to determine whether it alters its course toward the United States mainland.

