Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov.
Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov. (File photo: AFP)
Russia Ukraine conflict

Kremlin: US plan to use seized funds of Russian businessmen to aid Ukraine is illegal

Reuters
Published: Updated:
A US plan to use seized funds of Russian businessmen targeted by sanctions to help Ukraine is illegal and such actions will be contested, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Thursday.

Peskov said some Russian businessmen had already challenged similar actions in certain countries where courts found them illegal.

