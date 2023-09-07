Kremlin: US plan to use seized funds of Russian businessmen to aid Ukraine is illegal

A US plan to use seized funds of Russian businessmen targeted by sanctions to help Ukraine is illegal and such actions will be contested, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Thursday.



Peskov said some Russian businessmen had already challenged similar actions in certain countries where courts found them illegal.



