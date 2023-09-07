Massive manhunt underway across UK after suspected terrorist escapes London jail

A massive manhunt was underway across the United Kingdom on Thursday after a former soldier facing terrorism charges escaped from a London prison.

Twenty-one-year-old Daniel Abed Khalife reportedly escaped prison by strapping himself to the bottom of a food delivery van, local media said.

The former British Army soldier was awaiting trial after he allegedly planted fake bombs at a military base and violated the country’s Official Secrets Act.

Police have intensified their searches across airports in the UK and launched an urgent nationwide hunt, calling on the public to report any information that may be helpful to their search.

According to authorities, the young man escaped from Wandsworth prison in the south of London on Wednesday morning.

Khalife has links to the Kingston area and may likely still be in the London area, although he may have travelled further, according to the Metropolitan Police.

Khalife was last seen wearing a white t-shirt, red and white checkered trousers and brown steel toe cap boots, the Metropolitan Police said in a statement.

He is of slim build, has short brown hair and is around 6 feet and two inches tall, the statement added.

“We have a team of officers who are making extensive and urgent enquiries in order to locate and detain Khalife as quickly as possible. However, the public can help us as well and should anyone see Khalife, or have any information as to where he might be, then please call 999 immediately,” Commander Dominic Murphy, Head of the Met’s Counter Terrorism Command said.

“I also want to reassure the public that we have no information which indicates, nor any reason to believe that Khalife poses a threat to the wider public, but our advice if you do see him is not to approach him and call 999 straight away.”

