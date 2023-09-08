Theme
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy speaking to members of the Folketing, the Danish Parliament, in Christiansborg Palace, Copenhagen.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. (File photo: AFP)
Ukraine’s Zelenskyy says Russian air superiority ‘stopping’ counteroffensive

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said Friday that Russian air superiority was “stopping” Kyiv’s counteroffensive, complaining of slow Western arms deliveries and sanctions on Russia.

“If we are not in the sky and Russia is, they stop us from the sky. They stop our counteroffensive,” Zelenskyy said, calling for more “powerful and long-range” weapons.

Arms deliveries to Kyiv and new rounds of sanctions on Russia were becoming “complicated and slower,” he added.

