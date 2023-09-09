Azerbaijan accuses Armenian forces of firing on its army positions
Azerbaijan’s defense ministry said on Saturday that Armenian forces had fired on its troops overnight, and that Azerbaijan army units took “retaliatory measures.”
It said Armenian units opened small arms fire on Azerbaijani soldiers in Sadarak in the north of Nakhchivan, an exclave of Azerbaijan that borders Armenia, Turkey and Iran.
For all the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.
The ministry’s statement did not say if there had been any casualties.
Reuters could not independently verify the reported incident. It came against the background of rising tensions between Armenia and Azerbaijan in recent days.
Read more:
Azerbaijan’s separatist region Nagorno-Karabakh votes to elect new leader
Azerbaijan rejects Armenian accusation of military build-up
Armenia to conduct joint military exercise with US next week