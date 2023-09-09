Theme
A soldier stands at a border check point between Armenia and Azerbaijan near the village of Sotk, Armenia, on June 18, 2021. (AFP)
Azerbaijan accuses Armenian forces of firing on its army positions

Azerbaijan’s defense ministry said on Saturday that Armenian forces had fired on its troops overnight, and that Azerbaijan army units took “retaliatory measures.”

It said Armenian units opened small arms fire on Azerbaijani soldiers in Sadarak in the north of Nakhchivan, an exclave of Azerbaijan that borders Armenia, Turkey and Iran.

The ministry’s statement did not say if there had been any casualties.

Reuters could not independently verify the reported incident. It came against the background of rising tensions between Armenia and Azerbaijan in recent days.

