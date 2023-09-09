French President Macron arrives in New Delhi for G20 summit

French President Emmanuel Macron touched down in India’s capital Saturday for the G20 summit, his office said.

Macron is the final world leader from the bloc’s membership to arrive in New Delhi, with his Chinese and Russian counterparts, Xi Jinping and Vladimir Putin, skipping the summit altogether.

He is due to have bilateral meetings over the two-day gathering with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman and Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, among others.

He will also meet with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi for a working lunch on Sunday before departing for a brief visit to Bangladesh.



