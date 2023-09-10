Afghan Taliban criticizes closure of main border crossing with Pakistan after clashes
The Afghan Taliban criticized the closure of its main border cross-ing with Pakistan this week after clashes between security forces, saying the halt in trade would see heavy losses for businesses.
The busy Torkham border crossing closed on Wednesday after Pakistani and Afghan Taliban forces started firing at each other, according to local officials.
“The Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan deems the closure of Torkham gate and opening of fire on Afghan security forces by
the Pakistani side contrary to good neighborliness,” Taliban administration’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in a statement
late on Saturday.
The statement said the incident had started after Pakistani security forces fired at Afghan Taliban forces fixing an old
security outpost near the border. Pakistan’s foreign office did not immediately respond to request for comment.
Hundreds of trucks laden with goods have been halted and traders have complained that trade is affected.
“The closure of Torkham gate can adversely affect bilateral and regional trade, and cause trade and financial losses to common mercantile class on both sides,” the statement said, adding many travelers were also stuck on each side of the border.
Disputes linked to the 2,600 km (1,615 mile) border have been a bone of contention between the neighbors for decades.
