Five takeaways from G20 summit on its final day

The leaders of G20 are meeting for a final session in the Indian capital on Sunday.

Here are the highlights so far:



* Russia praises G20 consensus declaration that avoid direct criticism of Moscow for the war in Ukraine as “balanced.”



* EU official says Ukraine issue was the most contentious issue and dragged out negotiations until the last moment



* G20 leaders including US President Joe Biden and British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak gather at Rajghat, the memorial to the father of the Indian independence movement, Mahatma Gandhi, on the banks of the Yamuna river.



* Britain commits $2 billion to the Green Climate Fund to help developing countries cope with climate change.



* Biden skips final session of summit, flies to Vietnam for talks.

