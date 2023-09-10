G20: India hands over presidency to Brazil

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi called an end Sunday to the G20 summit in New Delhi by passing on a ceremonial gavel to Brazil, which will take the bloc’s presidency.

“I want to congratulate Brazil's president and my friend Lula da Silva, and hand over the presidency's gavel to him,” Modi said.

“Geopolitical issues” should not derail G20 discussions, Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva said Sunday as his country assumed the bloc’s presidency,

in an implicit reference to diplomatic wrangling over the Ukraine war.

“We cannot let geopolitical issues sequester the G20 agenda of discussions,” Lula said at the close of the bloc’s annual summit in New Delhi.

“We have no interest in a divided G20. We need peace and cooperation instead of conflict.”

