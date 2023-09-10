Theme

A giant screen displays India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the International Media Centre, as he sits behind the country tag that reads Bharat, while delivering the opening speech during the G20 summit in New Delhi, India, September 9, 2023. (Reuters)

G20 Summit: India's Modi calls on expanding multilateral banks

Reuters
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi said at the G20 summit on Sunday that the mandate of multilateral banks must be expanded and decisions on these banks should be immediately effective, accoridng to Reuters.

The group of 20 major economies has pledged in a declaration at the New Delhi meeting to strengthen and reform the banks and has accepted a proposal for tighter regulation of cryptocurrencies.

“We need to expand the mandate of multilateral development banks. Our decisions should be immediate and effective in this direction,” Modi said during a G20 leaders’ session.

