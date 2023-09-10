Kyiv: 30 combat clashes at front, Russia launched 2 missile attacks and 40 airstrikes

Ukraine’s military said on Sunday more than 30 combat clashes with Russian forces have been reported over the past 24 hours and Moscow launched more than 38 attacks using multiple launch rocket systems on the positions of Ukrainian forces and civilian facilities.

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine said in its morning update that Ukrainian forces “continue to conduct defensive operations in the east and offensive operations in the south of Ukraine, destroying the enemy, gradually liberating temporarily occupied territories, and entrenching themselves on the regained positions,” state news agency Ukrinform reported.

Additionally, Russia attacked Ukraine with 32 kamikaze Iranian-made Shahed drones, of which 25 were destroyed by Ukrainian air defenses. Most of the drones targeted the Kyiv region.

Almost 20 settlements cam under Russian airstrikes and more than 45 settlements came under artillery fire.

In the Melitopol direction, Ukrainian forces are conducting an offensive operation, “inflicting significant losses in manpower and military equipment on the [Russian] troops, forcing [them] to withdraw from the occupied positions.”

In the Kherson direction, Ukrainian forces “continue to conduct a counter-battery fight, destroy [Russia’s] depots and inflict successful damage on its rear.”

During the past 24 hours, the Ukrainian Air Force of the Defense Fores launched eight strikes on the areas of concentration of Russian personnel and military equipment.

Ukrainian missile forces hit six artillery units, one anti-aircraft missile system, one military personnel cluster and one fuel depot of Russia’s forces.

