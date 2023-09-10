UK’s Sunak tells China premier Li of ‘interference’ concerns after arrest of spy
UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak on Sunday told premier Li Qiang that he had “significant concerns” about China’s “interference” in democracy following the arrest of a parliamentary researcher for spying.
Sunak told Li Qiang on Sunday he had “significant concerns about Chinese interference in the UK’s parliamentary democracy” at a G20 meeting in India, a Downing Street spokesman told journalists.
For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.
UK police said on Saturday that they had arrested a man in his twenties for spying, with the Sunday Times reporting he was a researcher in Britain’s parliament.
Officers from the Metropolitan Police Service arrested two men, one in his twenties and another in his thirties, in March on suspicion of offences under the Official Secrets Act.
The Sunday Times said the suspect in his twenties had contacts with MPs from the ruling Conservative Party while working as a parliamentary researcher.
They included Security Minister Tom Tugendhat and Alicia Kearns, the chairman of the Commons foreign affairs committee.
Read more:
US, Vietnam to elevate ties as Biden visits, seek China hedge with chips, rare earths
China ‘deplores’ UK security minister’s meeting with Taiwanese minister
China denies allegation of operating secret police stations in UK
-
US, Vietnam to elevate ties as Biden visits, seek China hedge with chips, rare earthsThe United States and Vietnam plan to elevate their relations as US President Joe Biden visits the country from Sunday, with officials saying the ... World News
-
UK ‘clear-eyed’ about disagreements with China, Cleverly says during Beijing tripLondon wants a pragmatic relationship with China but will remain “clear-eyed” about areas of disagreement, British Foreign Secretary James Cleverly ... World News
-
Japan threatens to take China to WTO over seafood import ban after Fukishima releaseJapan threatened on Tuesday to take China to the World Trade Organization (WTO) to seek a reversal of Beijing's ban on all of its seafood imports ... World News
-
China says UK offering ‘protection to fugitives’ after bounty put on Hong KongChina has accused the UK of giving protection to fugitives after its foreign secretary slammed Hong Kong’s decision to offer bounties for information ... World News
-
China ‘deplores’ UK security minister’s meeting with Taiwanese ministerThe Chinese embassy in London on Sunday condemned a meeting last week between Britain’s security minister, Tom Tugendhat, and Taiwan’s digital ... World News
-
China denies allegation of operating secret police stations in UKChina vehemently denied on Wednesday the existence of secret police stations in the United Kingdom, following an order by London to close them down.UK ... World News
-
Britain says China has closed unofficial police stations in UKBritish Security Minister Tom Tugendhat said on Tuesday China had closed reported “police service stations” at sites across the UK, and that an ... World News