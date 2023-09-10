Theme
US and S.Korean troops utilizing the Army Tactical Missile System (ATACMS) and South Korea's Hyunmoo Missile II, fire missiles into the waters of the East Sea, off South Korea, July 5, 2017. (8th United States Army/Handout via Reuters)
Russia Ukraine conflict

US likely to send ATACMS missiles to Ukraine for the first time: Report

Tuqa Khalid, Al Arabiya English
Published: Updated:
US President Joe Biden’s administration is likely to arm Ukraine with long-range ATACMS missiles to aid it in defending against Russia’s invasion and daily aerial assaults, ABC reported citing US officials.

“They are coming,” ABC cited one official who had access to security assistance plans.

Another US official said the ATACMS missiles are “on the table” and is expected to be included in an upcoming security assistance package, however, a final decision has not been made. The official noted that it could take months for Ukraine to receive the missiles.

White House National Security Council spokesman John Kirby told ABC: “There's no decision on ATACMS right now… As the president has said, they're not off the table. We continue to discuss the viability of ATACMS.”

Ukraine has long argued for strong air defenses to protect against Russian aerial assaults and be capable to return fire. In August, Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stressed that Ukraine’s defenses were not yet capable of protecting its whole territory against Russian attacks.

Also in August, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said he requested the US provide Ukraine with the ATACMS long-range missiles in a phone call with US Secretary of State.

According to US defense manufacturer Lockheed Martin, the ATACMS is a long-range guided missile that gives operational commanders the immediate firepower to win the deep battle. Each ATACMS missile is packaged in a MLRS look-alike launch pod and is fired from the MLRS Family of Launchers. It carries a WDU18, 500-lb class blast fragmentation warhead and has a maximum range of 300 km.

