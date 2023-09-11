Germany to send another 40 Marder infantry fighting vehicles to Ukraine

Germany will supply Ukraine with 40 more Marder infantry fighting vehicles (IFVs), the manufacturer Rheinmetall announced on Monday.

“The German government has commissioned Rheinmetall to supply 40 more Marder infantry fighting vehicles to Ukraine. Placed in August 2023, the order is worth a high double-digit million-euro amount. Rheinmetall is pressing ahead with work to overhaul these older vehicles and ensure that the latest lot of Marder IFVs can be delivered as per contract starting in 2023,” Rheinmetall said in a statement.

Advertisement

Delivery of the additional 40 vehicles is due to begin this year. This will bring the total number of Marder vehicles supplied to Ukraine to 80.

“On 21 March 2023 the company already shipped the first twenty infantry fighting vehicles ordered by the German government for Ukraine. In addition, another twenty Rheinmetall IFVs were ordered in June 2023. These are currently being overhauled and delivered,” the statement read.

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

It added: “The vehicles being made available are overhauled Marder 1A3 systems formerly owned by the Bundeswehr. As early as spring 2022, Rheinmetall began restoring the infantry fighting vehicles to a state of immediate combat readiness at its own expense.”

According to Rheinmetall, the Marder combines excellent tactical mobility and impressive firepower with the ability to transport troops quickly and safely in high-threat areas of operation, the Marder infantry fighting vehicle is an outstanding modern weapons system.

“Its operationally proven design features a powerpack in the forward section and a centrally positioned turret; the fighting compartment is in the rear, with a generously dimensioned ramp for rapid entry and exit. Maintenance is straightforward. Moreover, the Marder is specially designed for ease of use and maximum dependability.”

Read more:

Ukraine says it recaptured more territory in eastern, southern fronts

Russia may announce new wave of mobilization due to ‘catastrophic losses’: Ukraine

Satellite images show new buildings at Russian military bases near Finland’s border

Target of 1,000 vehicles: Ukraine, Sweden agree on joint production of CV-90 IFVs