NATO Baltic Sea drills focus for first time on high-end warfare eying Russia’s war

NATO countries are conducting large-scale military exercises in the Baltic Sea, focusing for the first time on high-end warfare and the collective defense of NATO Allies, in light of Russia’s war on Ukraine.

NATO said in a statement: “Some 30 warships and 3,200 personnel from 14 nations will participate in the annual two-week naval exercise Northern Coasts… in the Baltic Sea, primarily off the coasts of Estonia and Latvia. Led by the German Navy, Northern Coasts is one of the biggest exercises in the region, and is focusing for the first time on high-end warfare and the collective defense of NATO Allies.”

“Seven – soon to be eight – NATO Allies border the Baltic Sea, so the area is of crucial importance to our Alliance,” said Acting NATO Spokesperson Dylan White. “Russia’s war of aggression against Ukraine has radically altered the security situation in the Baltic Sea, and NATO has substantially increased its defensive presence in the region at sea, on land and in the air. Exercises like these send a clear message that NATO stands ready to defend every inch of Allied territory.”

The military exercises will train amphibious operations, air defense, strikes from sea to land, and securing sea lanes. Participating member countries are Belgium, Canada, Denmark, Estonia, Finland, France, Germany, Latvia, Lithuania, Netherlands, Norway, Poland, the US and NATO invitee Sweden.

Commander of the Estonian Navy's mine warfare division Lieutenant Captain Ott Laanemets told national broadcaster ERR that for the first time, the defense of the Baltic Sea area is being practiced for real. “First of all, you have to break through the Baltic Sea. First you have to win the air battle, then the surface battle and then the mine battle. And then you have to deliver something on land,” he said.

