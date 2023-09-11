Ukraine says it recaptured more territory in eastern, southern fronts

Ukraine’s military has reclaimed more territory on the eastern and southern fronts of its counteroffensive against Russian forces, Ukrainian Deputy Minister of Defense Hanna Maliar said on Monday.

Ukraine’s Defense Forces have partially liberated the village of Opytne, which is situated not far from the Donetsk region’s Avdiivka. “Last week we were moving near Opytne. The Defense Forces recaptured part of that settlement,” Maliar said on Telegram.

Advertisement

Additionally, the Ukrainian armed forces achieved partial success near the Donetsk region’s Novomaiorske. “Our Armed Forces are now gaining a foothold within these sectors,” she noted.

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Maliar said that despite the fact that Russian troops practically destroyed Marinka and Avdiivka in infrastructure terms, they are unable to gain control over these settlements. “They have artillery, they have something to shoot with, but they cannot enter these settlements and control them.”

She highlighted that over the past week, the freed territory in the Bakhmut direction amounted to about 2 square kilometers. While Ukrainian forces reclaimed 1.5 square kilometers in the south. Maliar said: “During the offensive last week, we were successful in south Robotyny and west of Verbovoy.”

Read more:

NATO Baltic Sea drills focus for first time on high-end warfare eying Russia’s war

Russia may announce new wave of mobilization due to ‘catastrophic losses’: Ukraine

Satellite images show new buildings at Russian military bases near Finland’s border