Crimean Bridge reopens after temporary traffic halt: Russia-installed operator

Traffic on the main bridge linking the Russian mainland with the Crimean Peninsula which Russia annexed from Ukraine in 2014, has reopened after a temporary suspension, the Russian-installed operator of the bridge said early on Tuesday.

The administration did not disclose the reason for the suspension in the statement on its Telegram messaging channel.

Advertisement

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

The Crimean Bridge has been a target of increased air and sea drone attacks in recent months.

Read more:

Russians are sinking ferries to protect Crimea bridge from Ukrainian attacks: GUR

Russia says Ukraine tried to strike Crimea Bridge with S-200 rockets