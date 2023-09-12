Denmark donates $833 mln military aid package to Ukraine

Denmark will donate a package worth 5.8 billion Danish crowns ($833 million) to Ukraine, including tanks, infantry fighting vehicles, tank ammunition and anti-aircraft guns, the ministry of defense said in a statement on Tuesday.

The full amount is distributed over three rounds - 4.3 billion this year, 1.4 billion in 2024 and 52 million in 2025, the ministry said.

Advertisement

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

“After more than a year and a half of war, we have almost exhausted our defense stocks. Therefore, we are now looking into more targeted joint procurement and international cooperation, tailored to Ukraine’s needs here and now,” foreign minister Lars Løkke Rasmussen said in a statement.

This is the twelfth and largest donation package Denmark has sent to Ukraine since Russia invaded the country in February 2022, the ministry added.

($1 = 6.9626 Danish crowns)

Read more:

Sweden to consider sending Gripen fighter jets to Ukraine: Report

EU nations, western allies begin major Baltic Sea naval drills

Denmark says first 10 Leopard 1 tanks arrive in Ukraine