A technician at the French National Seism Survey Institute looks at a graph registered during an earthquake. (File photo: Reuters)
A technician looks at a graph registered during an earthquake. (File photo: Reuters)

Earthquake of magnitude 6.2 strikes Philippine islands region

Reuters
An earthquake of magnitude 6.2 struck the Philippine islands region on Tuesday, the German Research Center for Geosciences (GFZ) said.

The quake was at a depth of 31 kilometers (19.26 miles), GFZ said.

The GFZ earlier said the quake had a magnitude of 6.8, with a depth of 10 kilometers.

