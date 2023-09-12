Earthquake of magnitude 6.2 strikes Philippine islands region

An earthquake of magnitude 6.2 struck the Philippine islands region on Tuesday, the German Research Center for Geosciences (GFZ) said.



The quake was at a depth of 31 kilometers (19.26 miles), GFZ said.



For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.



The GFZ earlier said the quake had a magnitude of 6.8, with a depth of 10 kilometers.



Read more:

Morocco quake toll rises to 2,862 deaths: Ministry

Advertisement

Libyan official says 25 pct of Derna disappeared after devastating floods

Libyan city of Derna is declared a disaster zone after devastating flooding