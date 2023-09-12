Indian transport minister to propose additional tax on diesel engine vehicles

India plans to propose imposing an additional 10 percent tax on diesel engine vehicles in an attempt to reduce pollution from diesel vehicles in the world’s third largest car market.

Road Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari said on Tuesday he will make the proposal to the finance minister later in the day.

Advertisement

For all the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

“Say bye to diesel soon, otherwise we will increase so much tax that it will become difficult for you to sell these vehicles,” Gadkari said at a convention in New Delhi.

Shares in Indian automakers Tata Motors, Mahindra and Mahindra and Ashok Leyland fell between 2.5 percent and 4 percent after the minister’s comments.

Read more:

Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince, India’s Modi oversee signing of multiple joint agreement

India’s G20 win shows US learning how to counter China rise on global stage

G20 Summit: Russia’s Lavrov says de-dollarization has already started