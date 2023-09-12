Theme
Trucks loaded with Indian goods are left parked on a road side after relatives of Pakistani Kashmiri truck drivers detained in Indian-held Kashmir on alleged drugs smuggling charges blocked the vehicles on the outskirts of Muzaffarabad, in Pakistani-administered Kashmir, on August 20, 2017. (AFP)
Trucks loaded with Indian goods are left parked on a road side. (File photo: AFP)

Indian transport minister to propose additional tax on diesel engine vehicles

Reuters, New Delhi
India plans to propose imposing an additional 10 percent tax on diesel engine vehicles in an attempt to reduce pollution from diesel vehicles in the world’s third largest car market.

Road Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari said on Tuesday he will make the proposal to the finance minister later in the day.

“Say bye to diesel soon, otherwise we will increase so much tax that it will become difficult for you to sell these vehicles,” Gadkari said at a convention in New Delhi.

Shares in Indian automakers Tata Motors, Mahindra and Mahindra and Ashok Leyland fell between 2.5 percent and 4 percent after the minister’s comments.

