Putin: UK leaders don’t understand responsibility of training Ukrainian ‘saboteurs’

Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Tuesday that British leadership was unlikely to understand the responsibility for training what he labeled as “Ukrainian saboteurs” who planned an attack on Russian nuclear power plants.

“Do they even understand what they are playing with? Do they provoke us to some response actions against Ukrainian nuclear facilities, power plants? Does the British leadership and the prime minister know what their intelligence agencies do in Ukraine?” Putin said at an economic forum.

He added: “Or, maybe, they don’t know at all? I accept that the British intelligence acts under leadership of the Americans as well.”

Putin said Federal Security Service of Russia (FSB) captured several “Ukrainian saboteurs,” who were tasked with damaging a Russian nuclear power plant. “During the questioning, they testified that they were trained under supervision of British instructors,” he stated.

He stressed that those he described as “Ukrainian saboteurs” “don’t know where to stop and may cause serious consequences.”

“The leadership of British intelligence agencies knows that I am telling the truth. But I am not certain if the British leadership understands what it is. Such things are truly concerning,” Putin said.

There was no immediate reaction from British officials addressing Putin’s claims at the time.

