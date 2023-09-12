Russia’s Putin, Shoigu to meet N.Korea’s Kim ‘in coming days’: Report

Russian President Vladimir Putin will meet North Korean leader Kim Jong-un during Kim’s visit to Russia and Russia’s Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu will also participate in the talks, Interfax news agency said on Tuesday, quoting Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov.



Kim left Pyongyang for Russia on Sunday on his private train, North Korea’s state media has reported.



Putin is currently attending an economic forum in Russia's far eastern city of Vladivostok.



