Russian President Vladimir Putin and China’s President Xi Jinping shake hands after delivering a joint statement following their talks at the Kremlin in Moscow on March 21, 2023. (Sputnik via AFP)
Putin says Russia-China ties at ‘unprecedented historical level’: RIA

Reuters
Published: Updated:
Relations between Russia and China have reached an unprecedented historical level, Russian President Vladimir Putin said during a meeting with China’s Deputy Premier Zhang Guoqing on Tuesday, Russia’s RIA state news agency reported.

“Relations between Russia and China have reached an absolutely unprecedented historical level in recent years,” RIA cited Putin as saying.

“We will together continue this work further.”

