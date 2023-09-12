Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language
Russian President Vladimir Putin chairs a meeting of the Council for Strategic Development and National Projects via a video link in Moscow, Russia, August 22, 2023. (Reuters)
Russian President Vladimir Putin chairs a meeting of the Council for Strategic Development and National Projects via a video link in Moscow, Russia, August 22, 2023. (Reuters)
Russia Ukraine conflict

Putin says sending Soviet tanks into Hungary and Czechoslovakia was a mistake

Reuters
Published: Updated:
Enable Read mode
100% Font Size

Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Tuesday that the Soviet Union's decision to send tanks into Hungary and Czechoslovakia to crush mass protests during the Cold War was a mistake.

“It was a mistake,” Putin said when asked about perceptions of Russia as a colonial power due to Moscow's decision to send tanks into Budapest in 1956 and into Prague in 1968.

Advertisement

The 1956 Hungarian Uprising was crushed by Soviet tanks and troops. Many people were killed in Budapest.

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

The 1968 Prague Spring was ended when Soviet forces invaded the Czechoslovak Socialist Republic.

Putin in 2022 sent tens of thousands of troops into Ukraine, triggering the biggest land war in Europe since World War Two.

Read more:

Russia recalibrates posture of air defenses around Moscow to repel drone attacks: UK

Russia’s military plans to recruit 420,000 contract personnel by end of 2023: UK

Putin says Russia developing weapons based on ‘new physical principles’

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Editor's Choice
Top Content Trending
Before you go
Tabreed COO explains geothermal energy Tabreed COO explains geothermal energy
Explore More
  • Enable Read mode
    100% Font Size