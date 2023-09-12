Russia’s Putin says 270,000 volunteered to join army over past 6-7 months

Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Tuesday 270,000 people had volunteered to join the army in the past half-year, in addition to the 300,000 who had been mobilized.



“Over the last six-seven months, 270,000 people have voluntarily signed contracts to serve in the Russian army... Moreover, the process continues, with 1,000-1,500 people coming every day to sign contracts,” Putin said at the Eastern Economic Forum in Vladivostok.



