Russian reservists recruited during the partial mobilisation of troops attend a ceremony before departing to the zone of Russia-Ukraine conflict, in the Rostov region, Russia October 31, 2022. REUTERS/Sergey Pivovarov
Russia Ukraine conflict

Russia’s Putin says 270,000 volunteered to join army over past 6-7 months

Reuters
Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Tuesday 270,000 people had volunteered to join the army in the past half-year, in addition to the 300,000 who had been mobilized.

“Over the last six-seven months, 270,000 people have voluntarily signed contracts to serve in the Russian army... Moreover, the process continues, with 1,000-1,500 people coming every day to sign contracts,” Putin said at the Eastern Economic Forum in Vladivostok.

