In this picture taken on August 17, 2018, an Airbus A320-214 plane from Russian carrier Ural airlines comes into land at Larnaca Airport, southern Cyprus. Matthieu CLAVEL / AFP
Russia Ukraine conflict

Russian plane with 159 aboard makes emergency landing in Novosibirsk region: Reports

Reuters
Published: Updated:
Russia’s Ural Airlines plane with 159 people aboard and flying from Sochi to Omsk made an emergency landing in western Siberia’s Novosibirsk region, Russian agencies reported on Tuesday.

There were no immediate reports of injuries or the reason for the emergency landing.

Russia’s Interfax news agency reported that there were 159 people aboard. Earlier, TASS reported that the plane carried 156 people.

