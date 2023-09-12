Theme
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un waves from a private train as he departs Pyongyang, North Korea, to visit Russia, September 10, 2023, in this image released by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency on September 12, 2023. (Reuters)

Russian state TV shows video of N.Korea’s Kim disembarking train, meeting officials

Reuters
A Russian state television correspondent on Tuesday published a video clip of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un disembarking from his train in Russia and being greeted by Russian officials.

Separately, Russia’s natural resources minister said he had met Kim, Russian state news agency RIA reported. Kim is expected to have talks during his visit with President Vladimir Putin, who is currently visiting Russia’s Far East region.

