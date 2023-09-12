Sweden to consider sending Gripen fighter jets to Ukraine: Report

The Swedish government will ask its armed forces to investigate the potential for sending Gripen fighter jets to Ukraine, Swedish public radio (SR) reported on Tuesday, citing unnamed sources.



The government wants to know, among other things, how a handover would affect Sweden’s defense capabilities and how quickly Sweden could get new Gripen fighters, SR reported.



The government may make a formal request to the armed forces as early as Thursday to officially consider the issue, Swedish Radio said.



According to the SR report, Ukraine has expressed hope of receiving one division, consisting of between 16 and 18 of the Swedish-made jets, which are produced by defense contractor Saab.



