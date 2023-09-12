Ukraine’s Zelenskyy vetoes parliamentary bill on asset declarations

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said on Tuesday he had vetoed a parliamentary bill that sought to retain closed asset declarations for officials.



Parliament voted last week on Tuesday to restore a declaration rule that was suspended after Russia’s 2022 invasion as a security precaution, but - in an important loophole - to keep the disclosures closed to the public for another year.



For all the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.



“Declarations should be open. Immediately. Not in a year,” Zelenskyy said on the Telegram messaging app.



Read more:

Zelenskyy urges unwavering focus on Ukraine’s prolonged war amid Russian invasion

Advertisement