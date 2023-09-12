Ukraine’s ‘army of drones’ hits 200 Russian military equipment in one week

Ukraine’s combat teams operating the “army of drones” have destroyed and damaged 201 Russian military equipment and weapons over the past week, Ukraine's digital minister Mykhailo Fedorov said on Tuesday.

“201 military equipment units were struck in the past week as the latest results of the ‘army of drones’,” Fedorov said on Telegram.

He added that over the past week, Ukraine’s drone operators destroyed and damaged 35 Russian tanks, 55 armored vehicles, 58 trucks, 36 guns, and one multiple launch rocket system.

In July, 3,000 Ukrainian servicemen were trained in operating drones.

Fedorov had said in July that 1,700 drones were sent to the battlefronts, including “combat and reconnaissance drones, ‘birds’ with artificial intelligence that will help to effectively detect and then destroy enemy targets.”

The ‘army of drones’ project was initiated by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and the Ukrainian Digital Transformation Ministry, according to state news agency Ukrinform. It is a comprehensive program, providing for the systemic purchase of drones, their maintenance, and training courses for relevant professionals. The project was launched in July 2022.

