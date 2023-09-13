Theme
In this pool photo distributed by Sputnik agency, Russia’s President Vladimir Putin (Centre L) shakes hands with North Korea’s leader Kim Jong Un (2nd R) during their meeting at the Vostochny Cosmodrome in Amur region on September 13, 2023. (AFP)
N.Korea’s Kim says Putin meeting is ‘stepping stone’ to stronger ties

North Korea’s leader Kim Jong Un said Wednesday that his meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin was a “stepping stone” to stronger ties between the two countries.

“I believe my meeting with President Putin will serve as a stepping stone to raise the bilateral ties to a new high level,” Kim said in Korean, according to footage broadcast on Russian television.

