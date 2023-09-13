N.Korea’s Kim says Putin meeting is ‘stepping stone’ to stronger ties

North Korea’s leader Kim Jong Un said Wednesday that his meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin was a “stepping stone” to stronger ties between the two countries.



For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.



“I believe my meeting with President Putin will serve as a stepping stone to raise the bilateral ties to a new high level,” Kim said in Korean, according to footage broadcast on Russian television.



Read more:

Russia’s Putin welcomes North Korea’s Kim Jong Un at rocket launch site

Advertisement