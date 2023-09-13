Russia: Ships damaged in Ukraine’s Sevastopol attacks will be repaired, re-enter duty

The two Russian naval ships, damaged in Ukraine’s attack on the shipyard in Sevastopol, will be fully repaired and re-enter combat service in their fleets, Moscow’s defense ministry said on Wednesday.

“The two naval ships, undergoing scheduled repairs in the Ordzhonikidze ship repair yard in the city of Sevastopol and damaged as a result of a missile attack by the Kyiv regime on September 13, will be fully restored and continue combat service in their fleets,” the ministry said as cited by state news agency TASS.

Earlier, the Russian defense ministry said the Ukrainian military launched 10 cruise missiles targeting a shipyard in Sevastopol overnight. Seven were intercepted by air defense systems. Additionally, Kyiv also used three unmanned boats against a detachment of Black Sea Fleet ships in the Black Sea.

The ministry added: “The patrol ship The Vasily Bykov destroyed all uncrewed boats. The enemy cruise missiles hit two ships undergoing repairs.”

Ukrainian military intelligence official Andrii Yusov confirmed that a large Russian landing ship and submarine were hit by Ukrainian missile strikes.

“Today, Ukrainians and many good people around the world watched the photos from Sevastopol with pleasure. Planned work to demilitarize the Russian occupiers and liberate the Ukrainian peninsula is ongoing. Yes, we can confirm: minus one large landing ship and minus one submarine,” Yusov said according to state news agency Ukrinform.

He added: “More will follow.”

Sevastopol port is a base for Russia's Black Sea fleet.

